Skip to Content
News

A fifth grader’s fundraiser cleared his school of meal debt. It named an award for him

By
Published 11:15 AM

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

A Missouri fifth grader has won praise and had an award named for him after he raised more than $7,000 to erase school meal debt in his district. Daken Kramer posted a video last month challenging friends, family, strangers and businesses to pay off the meal debt at Thomas Ultican Elementary School in Blue Springs. He raised enough money not only to help students at his school but also at the high school. Now the Daken Kramer Legacy Award will be given to honor students like him who go above and beyond.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content