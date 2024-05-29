Acrisure Arena paves the way for Pride Month in the Coachella Valley

With Pride Month right around the corner, Acrisure Arena is making an effort to show their support to the LGBTQ+ arena.

Their most popular crosswalk near the Main Plaza has been painted in rainbow colors, they are calling it the “Pathway to Pride.”

This comes just ahead of game one of the Western Conference Finals, which will be hosted by the Firebirds tonight.

This morning, local leaders are gathered to complete the finished touches on the Pathway to Pride.

In addition to the pathways new look, the Berger Foundation Iceplex will be offering complimentary skate rentals during 9:00 AM and 11:30 AM Public Skate sessions today.