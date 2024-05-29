American Idol Winner Abi Carter to perform at Friday’s Firebirds Game

American Idol winner and Indio native Abi Carter will sing the National Anthem and drop the ceremonial puck at this Friday’s Firebirds game against the Milwaukee Admirals.

That's according to the team.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats prior to game time to make sure they do not miss out on the pregame festivities.

The Firebirds host the Milwaukee Admirals in game two of the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals on Friday, May 31st at 7pm PT.

You can watch the game live on FOX 11.