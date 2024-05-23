Skip to Content
News

Exclusive: Abi Carter reflects on American Idol win, what’s next

ABC
By
Updated
today at 6:51 PM
Published 6:46 PM

Indio's Abi Carter has had a packed schedule after winning American Idol this past Sunday.

She found some time to speak exclusively with News Channel 3's Allie Anthony, looking back on her big win, her journey, and what's next.

"I was just standing there, and absolutely shocked. Like actually shocked because I don’t think I ever considered a scenario where I’d actually win, pause, and it still hasn’t set in to be honest," Carter said on winning American Idol.

Watch the full report at the top of the article.

Check Out Some of Our Previous Coverage of Abi on Her American Idol Journey:

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content