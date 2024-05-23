Exclusive: Abi Carter reflects on American Idol win, what’s next

Indio's Abi Carter has had a packed schedule after winning American Idol this past Sunday.

She found some time to speak exclusively with News Channel 3's Allie Anthony, looking back on her big win, her journey, and what's next.

"I was just standing there, and absolutely shocked. Like actually shocked because I don’t think I ever considered a scenario where I’d actually win, pause, and it still hasn’t set in to be honest," Carter said on winning American Idol.

