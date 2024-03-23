An Indio native performs at her first concert before heading to American Idol

21-year-old Abi Carter debuts new songs for her first concert in her hometown of Indio days before heading to Hollywood for American Idol.

Carter can't believe that almost a thousand people showed up to watch her perform. "I mean, people aren't coming here to see an amazing band because they love the music, too," says Carter. "They're just coming here to support me." The city of Indio gave her a proclamation and a few gifts for her accomplishments. The concert will celebrate Abi's talent and act as a fundraising effort to assist her on her journey. Burrtec and the Law Office of Karen J. Sloat, APC, sponsored the event.

People were in the crowd with signs, and her sister was mouthing every word.

News Channel 3: What advice or inspirational message would you give the Coachella Valley's young people to follow their dreams?

Abi Carter: oh my goodness. I never thought I would be a spokesperson for the children of the Coachella Valley. I'm stumped. They always say if you do what you love, you never work a day. I had always struggled to figure out what I wanted to do in my life. Because I didn't think music could ever be a real career.

Carter received a platinum ticket in American idol auditions, which means she's going to Hollywood for the next round. Her manager, Ethan Langston, says only three contestants received the same ticket.

But before she goes there, she's back home. She sang passionately at a VIP session an hour before the main concert at the Little Street Music Hall. The owner, Vincent Gonzalez, shares words of encouragement. "Girl, just keep doing what you're doing," says Gonzalez. "Because as far as I can tell, she's doing amazing."

Carter's family is in the crowd, cheering her on every step of the way. "Abi, she personifies music; she embodies music, says Daniel Carter, her brother. "Abby is music."