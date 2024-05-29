An Iceland volcano starts erupting again, spewing lava into the sky

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland is erupting, spewing red streams of lava in its latest display of nature’s power. A series of earthquakes before the eruption Wednesday triggered the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The eruption began in the early afternoon north of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was also evacuated. The Met Office says lava is shooting about 50 meters (165 feet) into the sky from a fissure about 1 kilometer (1,100 yards) long.

