Another US MQ-9 Reaper drone goes down in Yemen, images purportedly show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone has gone down in Yemen as the country’s Houthi rebels continued attacks on shipping around the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas war. The Houthis released footage Wednesday they said showed the aircraft being targeted with a surface-to-air missile in a desert region of Yemen’s central Marib province. It marked the third-such downing this month alone. A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, told the AP that “the U.S. Air Force has not lost any aircraft operating within U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.” The official declined to elaborate. The CIA also is believed to have flown Reaper drones over Yemen. The CIA declined to comment when reached by the AP.

