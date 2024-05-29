Black men who were asked to leave a flight sue American Airlines, claiming racial discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — Three Black men are suing American Airlines, claiming they were discriminated against when ordered to leave a plane in January. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in New York. The men say they were told to leave a plane waiting to take off in Phoenix, and then noticed that five other Black men had also been removed from the flight. The men say airline employees told them they were removed because of a complaint about body odor, which they say was false. The men say they were were allowed to re-board the plane only when it became clear that American couldn’t rebook them on another flight. American says it’s looking into the matter.

