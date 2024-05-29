Desert Regional Medical Center recognized with advanced perinatal certification

Desert Regional Medical Center was recognized as the first hospital in the Inland Empire to receive a new accreditation created last year by the Joint Commission and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The recognition honors new standards that demonstrates the hospital's commitment to multi-disciplinary care, based on practices to ensure the health of mothers and infants, stated the organization.

The celebration took place on-site at Desert Regional on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and featured nurses, doctors and patients from the Women & Infants Center at Desert Regional, home to the region's highest level intensive care unit for infants, states the hospital.

“We are so proud to have achieved the rigorous new standards of care required for this certification,” said Maggie Stutz, MSN, RN, Director of Women, Infants & Children’s Services at Desert Regional. “It reflects the hard work and collaboration between our physicians, nurses and staff in multiple departments. Everyone was dedicated to ensuring that higher level of care is available for mothers and babies in the Coachella Valley.”

The Joint Commission's new Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) helps hospitals improve outcomes for patients using the best practices supported by clinical evidence.

“Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer of the Joint Commission.

“We commend Desert Regional Medical Center for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served," stated Grubbs.

