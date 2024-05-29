Iga Swiatek saves a match point and comes back to beat Naomi Osaka at the French Open
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has saved a match point and come back to beat Naomi Osaka 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 in the second round of the French Open. Both players own four Grand Slam titles. Swiatek is currently ranked No. 1 and Osaka is a former No. 1. But Osaka has taken a lot of time off in recent years for mental health breaks and to have a baby. She is ranked only 134th now. But she did not play like that on Wednesday night. It took every bit of Swiatek’s guile and experience to allow her to extend her winning streak at Roland Garros to 16 matches.