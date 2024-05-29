Iran says Saudi Arabia has expelled 6 state media journalists ahead of the hajj after detaining them

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says that Saudi Arabia expelled six members of a crew from its state television broadcaster after they had been detained for nearly a week in the kingdom ahead of the hajj. Saudi Arabia on Wednesday did not immediately acknowledge the incident, which comes a year after Riyadh and Tehran reached a Chinese-mediated détente. There have been tensions for decades between the Sunni and Shiite powerhouses over the holy sites in the kingdom, particularly around the upcoming hajj pilgrimage.

