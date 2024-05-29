Less than 2% of philanthropic giving goes to women and girls. Can Melinda French Gates change that?
By THALIA BEATY
Associated Press
For years, less than 2% of philanthropic giving in the U.S. has gone to benefit women and girls, but that could change in part thanks to new resources that Melinda French Gates has pledged in recent weeks. The Women’s Philanthropy Institute at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy has researched giving to women and girls since 2019. While the overall amount has increased over the years, it’s never exceeded 2% of overall charitable dollars. Jacqueline Ackerman, the institute’s interim director, said French Gates’ $1 billion commitment announced Tuesday could finally help break that threshold, if others join her.