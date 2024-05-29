Malcolm Gladwell takes fresh look at societal trends in ‘Revenge of the Tipping Point’
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Coming this fall: “The Tipping Point,” the sequel. Little, Brown and Co. announced Wednesday that Malcolm Gladwell’s “Revenge Of the Tipping Point” will be published Oct. 1. The book arrives nearly a quarter-century after Gladwell’s million-selling debut “The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference.” Little, Brown is calling “Revenge of the Tipping Point” a “fresh perspective” on a variety of social issues. Gladwell’s other books include “Blink,” “Outliers” and “The Bomber Mafia.” He is also a New Yorker staff writer and host of the podcast “Revisionist History.”