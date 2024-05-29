Michigan willing to spend millions to restore Flint properties ripped up by pipe replacement

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan says it’s willing to step in and oversee property repairs at 1,900 homes in Flint. Water pipes have been inspected or replaced at those homes but the grounds remain a mess. In March, a judge found Flint in civil contempt after missing deadlines to get the work done. A water switch in the city in 2014 caused lead to leach off old pipes, spoiling the drinking water system. More than 10,000 lead or steel pipes have been replaced. Flint returned to a Detroit-area water supplier in fall 2015.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.