Nearly 3 out of 10 children in Afghanistan face crisis or emergency level of hunger in 2024

ISLAMABAD (AP) — About 6.5 million children in Afghanistan are forecast to experience crisis levels of hunger in 2024. That’s according to nongovernmental organization Save the Children. It says that nearly 3 in 10 Afghan children will face crisis or emergency levels of hunger this year. Afghanistan is facing the immediate impacts of floods, the long-term effects of drought, and the return of Afghans from neighboring Pakistan and Iran. New figures from global hunger monitoring body the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification forecast that 28% of Afghanistan’s population, or about 12.4 million people, will face acute food insecurity before October. Of those, nearly 2.4 million are predicted to experience emergency levels of hunger.

