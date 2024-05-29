North Korea flies trash balloons over the South as leader Kim doubles down on satellite ambitions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has flown hundreds of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea. South Korea’s military has mobilized chemical and explosive response teams to recover objects and debris in different parts of the country. North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un urged his military scientists to overcome a failed satellite launch and continue developing his nation’s space-based reconnaissance capabilities. State media reported Kim described such capabilities as crucial for countering American and South Korean military activities. The report also said Kim’s speech Tuesday warned of unspecified “stern” action against South Korea because it performed aerial exercises involving 20 fighter jets near the inter-Korean border hours before the North Korean launch Monday.

