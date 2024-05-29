South Korea says North Korea has fired barrage of missiles toward its eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired a barrage of ballistic missiles toward its eastern sea, according to South Korea’s military, days after its attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure but still drew strong condemnation from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North firing around 10 suspected short-range ballistic missiles from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, toward the sea. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased as the pace of both North Korea’s weapons testing and South Korea’s combined military exercises with the U.S. and Japan have intensified.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

