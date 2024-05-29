Suspected militants burn girls’ school in northwest Pakistan, in third such attack this month

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say militants have burned a girls’ school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying furniture, computers and books. No one was hurt in the overnight attack in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police official said Wednesday that officers are still investigating to determine who was behind the attack. It was the third attack on girls’ schools in the region this month. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Authorities suspect Islamic militants, who targeted girls’ schools years ago, saying that women should not be educated.

