Sweden to donate $1.23 billion in military aid to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden will give $1.23 billion in military aid to Ukraine, in its largest donation so far. It includes air defense, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonsson reiterated that the Nordic country has ruled out for now sending any Swedish-built JAS 39 Gripen jets to Ukraine, saying the focus on the Ukrainian side is on implementing a F-16 fighter jet program. Several countries have said they want to donate F-16 fighter jets. On Tuesday, Belgium pledged 30 F-16 jets to Ukraine.

