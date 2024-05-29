The Latest | Judge excuses jurors, ending first day of deliberations in Trump’s criminal trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The first day of jury deliberations in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial has concluded after the panel sent two notes to the judge. The panel asked to rehear jury instructions and to rehear select testimony from two key witnesses: former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. Deliberations will resume on Thursday morning. Prosecutors say Trump falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to an alleged scheme to bury stories that might torpedo his 2016 White House bid. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts.

