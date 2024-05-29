The Latest | Trump’s criminal trial to enter deliberations phase after jury receives instructions

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury deliberations in Donald Trump’s criminal trial are expected to begin following a whirlwind day of closing arguments that stretched late into the evening. Jurors on Wednesday will first receive instructions from the judge on the law governing the hush money case and what they can consider as they evaluate the former president’s guilt and innocence. Prosecutors say Trump falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to an alleged scheme to bury stories that might torpedo his 2016 White House bid. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts.

