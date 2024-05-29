UN rights group says Japan needs to do more to counter human rights abuses

TOKYO (AP) — A group working under the U.N. Human Rights Council has issued a wide-ranging report about rights in Japan, including discrimination against minorities and unhealthy working conditions. The report, issued this week, recommends changes in Japan, including more training to raise awareness of rights issues, enhancing diversity and strengthening checks on labor conditions and sanctions on human rights violations. The Working Group, which visited Japan last year, is made up of independent human rights experts who work under a mandate from the council, but they don’t speak for it. A closely watched issue was alleged sexual abuse at a Japanese entertainment company known as Johnny’s.

