US pledges $135 million in aid to Western-leaning Moldova to counter Russian influence

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged $135 million in aid to Moldova for energy security and to counter Russian disinformation. The Western-leaning nation is struggling to blunt Russia’s push for influence that’s been buoyed by recent successes in its war in neighboring Ukraine. Blinken opened a short visit to Eastern Europe with a stop Wednesday in Moldova’s capital, where he announced the assistance. Blinken’s trip is centered around a NATO meeting in the Czech Republic. There are concerns that Moldova and Georgia, another former Soviet republic, are facing renewed threats from Russia.

By MATTHEW LEE and VADIM GHIRDA Associated Press

