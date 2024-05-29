US Treasury official visits Ukraine to discuss sanctions on Russia and seizing Russian assets
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Treasury official is traveling to Kyiv this week to talk about U.S. financial support for Ukraine, efforts to tighten sanctions on Russia and plans to use immobilized Russian sovereign assets for the benefit of Ukraine as it fends off Russian forces. The visit by Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo comes after President Joe Biden in April signed legislation that allows the administration to seize the roughly $5 billion in Russian state assets located in the U.S. Adeyemo is set to meet with officials in Ukraine’s finance ministry and president’s office.