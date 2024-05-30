A Ghana toddler sets a world record as the youngest male artist. His mom says he just loves colors

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A toddler in the West African country of Ghana has set the record as the world’s youngest male artist. Meet Ace-Liam Ankrah, who will be 2 years old in July. His mother, Chantelle Kukua Eghan, an artist herself, says it all started by accident when her son, who at the time was 6 months old, discovered her acrylic paints. She had spread a canvas on the floor of her studio and dropped some paints on it, hoping to keep him busy while she was working. He crawled and spread the colors around — and that’s how “The Crawl” was born.

