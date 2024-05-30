After nation’s 1st nitrogen gas execution, Alabama set to give man lethal injection for 2 killings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is set to execute a man convicted of bludgeoning an elderly couple to death 20 years ago to steal prescription drugs and $140 from their home. Jamie Ray Mills is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison. While Alabama carried out the nation’s first execution using nitrogen gas earlier this year, a lethal injection is planned for Mills and remains the state’s main execution method. He was convicted of capital murder in the 2004 killings of 87-year-old Floyd Hill and his 72-year-old wife, Vera Hill. Prosecutors said the victims were attacked with a hammer, tire tool and machete.

