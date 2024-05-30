Biden partially lifts ban on Ukraine using US arms in strikes on Russian territory, US officials say
By MATTHEW LEE, AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use American weaponry to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv. That’s according to two U.S. officials familiar who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. The officials underscored that the U.S. policy calling on Ukraine not to use American-provide long-range missiles and other munitions to strike inside Russia offensively has not changed. The move comes as Ukrainian officials have pleaded for the U.S. administration to allow its forces to defend itself with American-provided weaponry against attacks originating from Russian territory.