Blinken assails Russian misinformation after hinting US may allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia

PRAGUE (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is assailing Russian attempts to sow discord in democracies with misinformation after hinting the Biden administration may allow Ukraine to use American-supplied munitions to strike inside Russia. Blinken is in Prague for a NATO foreign ministers meeting. Blinken on Thursday signed an agreement with the Czech government to combat Moscow’s use of misinformation. The secretary of state toured a Czech military base, where he saw armored vehicles Prague is sending to Kyiv. A day earlier in Moldova, Blinken suggested Washington may rescind an unwritten prohibition on Ukraine’s use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin promises such an attack could provoke an escalatory response.

