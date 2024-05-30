Clerk over Alex Murdaugh trial spent thousands on bonuses, meals and gifts, ethics complaint says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The 25 pages of allegations accuse former Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill of allowing a photo of Murdaugh in a holding cell to be taken to promote her book on the trial. They also say she gave herself nearly $10,000 in bonuses, used county money to buy dozens of lunches for her staff, prosecutors and a vendor, and bought Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gifts for employees and jurors. Hill could have to reimburse the expenses and face thousands of dollars or more in fines.

