Damaged gas line found at site of deadly Ohio explosion, NTSB says

The National Transportation Safety Board says a cut natural gas line was found in a basement area of an Ohio building which was severely damaged by a massive explosion this week. But a board official said Thursday that it’s not yet known if that played a role in the blast. The line was not supposed to have gas in it. But NTSB board member Tom Chapman said it was found to be pressurized. Investigators will try to determine whether third-party work to clear out old infrastructure in the basement may have led to the line cut and/or explosion and why it was pressurized.

