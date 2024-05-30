Foreign governments and activists criticize Hong Kong security law verdicts. China defends them

HONG KONG (AP) — Foreign governments expressed concern and activist groups condemned Thursday’s convictions of 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. China, which authored the 2020 national security law under which the activists were prosecuted, backed the Hong Kong authorities. The EU foreign affairs office said. the conviction “marks a further deterioration of fundamental freedoms and democratic participation in Hong Kong.” The former British colony is part of China but has its own governing and judicial system.

