Gift registries after divorce offer a new way to support loved ones

NEW YORK (AP) — For people putting a life back together after divorce, mundane household objects can be painful marital reminders. And in a practical sense, many items might have departed with the ex-spouse. Gift registries for divorce are a new way for loved ones to lend a hand, especially if they’re not quite sure how else to help. A rare divorce-specific registry, Fresh Starts, allows recipients to ask for items they need. Users say taking in gifts after divorce is a positive way to rebuild. It also allows friends and family to be present without taking sides, at least out loud. Fresh Starts has between 50,000 and 70,000 monthly users. Divorce registries are part of a trend toward breaking the stigma of broken marriages, along with divorce parties and formal divorce announcements.

