Harris addresses US Air Force Academy graduates near 80th D-Day anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a sea of white-capped graduates at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. Nearly 1,000 graduates were in attendance Thursday as Harris looked back to U.S. airpower during D-Day almost 80 years ago, and then forward to this generation’s edge on technological innovation. She highlighted how the graduates grew up with computers and the internet and encouraged them to look forward as technology and warfare evolves, including around artificial intelligence. Graduates will become second lieutenants in either the Air Force or Space Force. The event in Colorado Springs wrapped up with cadets pitching their caps into the air under the roar of the world-renowned Thunderbirds.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

