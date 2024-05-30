Here’s what you should know about Donald Trump’s conviction in his hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts marks the end of his historic hush money trial but the fight over the case is far from over. Now comes the sentencing and the prospect of a prison sentence. A lengthy appellate process. And all the while, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee still has to deal with three more criminal cases and a campaign that could see him return to the White House. The Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records after more than nine hours of deliberations over two days. Trump angrily denounced the trial as a “disgrace,” telling reporters he’s an “innocent man.”

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JILL COLVIN, MICHELLE L. PRICE and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

