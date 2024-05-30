Measure J Commission encourages proposals for $6 million toward community funded projects

The Measure J Commission, backed by the City of Palm Springs, is encouraging Palm Springs residents to submit proposals in order to receive portions of $6 million for community-initiated projects provided from the city's Measure J tax dollars.

The application deadline is Sept. 30, and project proposals can be city-funded and managed, or non-profit managed. The application will be accessible online at palmspringsca.gov/measurejcommunityprojects by June 3. The Sept. 30 deadline closes at 5:30 p.m.

Measure J is the result of a one-cent sales tax increase approved by Palm Springs voters in 2011 and provided revenue to maintain local community services and help "economically revitalize the City's downtown core," stated the City of Palm Springs.

The tax dollars have been used for multiple community projects in the city, such as street paving, construction upgrades, renovations of public spaces, and more notably, the restoration of historic buildings like the Plaza Theatre and Welwood Murray Memorial Library.

Hard copies of the applications will be available for pick up at various city locations, including City Hall, the Palm Springs Public Library, Welwood Murray Memorial Library, Demuth Park Community Center, James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, and the Leisure Center at Palm Springs Parks and Recreation.

The City urges that all applications must be submitted either online, by mail or in person to:

City of Palm Springs, Attn: Melissa Sanchez, Finance Department, 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

The applications that meet the Commission’s criteria will be considered for recommendation to the City Council for final approval.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to bring forward new and innovative community projects that have the potential to transform Palm Springs,” said Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein, former Chair of the Measure J Commission. “My City Council colleagues and I encourage anyone interested in obtaining funding to get creative, think out of the box, and submit proposals that will further enhance the quality of life in our city.”

For more information about the Measure J Commission, visit PSMeasureJ.com.