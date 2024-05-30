Minneapolis police officer dies in ambush shooting that killed 2 others including suspected gunman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota authorities say a Minneapolis police officer who was killed had responded to a shooting call and was providing medical attention to a man when he was ambushed in a shooting that killed two other people including the suspected gunman. Police say the officer was trying to help an injured man when the man shot him Thursday. A second officer was hospitalized with injuries following the shooting in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Whittier. Police are holding a late evening news conference to address the shooting. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says the neighboring city was sending police and other first responders to Minneapolis to provide support.

