North Korea’s Kim supervises firing drills simulating preemptive attacks on South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says that leader Kim Jong Un has supervised firing drills involving the country’s nuclear-capable “super-large” multiple rocket launchers to show the country’s capabilities to carry out preemptive attacks on rival South Korea. The North’s Korean Central News Agency suggested Friday the North’s latest weapons tests came as response to a South Korean aerial exercise performed before the North’s failed spy satellite launch on Monday. KCNA cites Kim as saying that the drills “will serve as an occasion in clearly showing what consequences our rivals will face if they provoke us.”

