Oh, Nelly! Korda makes a 10 on one hole and posts an 80 in U.S. Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — For Nelly Korda, this was a most imperfect 10. The No. 1 player in women’s golf had a shocker of a start in the U.S. Women’s Open when she made a 10 on her third hole. She wound up with an 80, matching her worst score as a professional. Korda hit into the water three times on the par-3 12th hole. Korda hit her tee shot into a back bunker. Her sand shot went through the green into the water. She dropped on the other side of the stream, and her next two chips rolled back into the water. Korda says “today was just a bad day.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.