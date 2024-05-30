OpenAI’s Altman sidesteps questions about governance, Johansson at UN AI summit

GENEVA (AP) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was a star speaker at the annual AI for Good conference Thursday, addressing the U.N. telecommunications agency’s annual gathering about how to tap the societal promise of artificial intelligence technology. But Altman spent part of his virtual appearance fending off thorny questions about governance, an AI voice controversy and criticism from ousted board members. He was among tech leaders to join the Geneva gathering as the two-day event hosts speeches and talks on artificial intelligence applications for robotics, medicine, education, sustainable development and more.

By JAMEY KEATEN and KELVIN CHAN Associated Press

