Palm Springs DMV evacuated after smell causes 2 patients to become ill

Edward Nerey
By
New
Published 11:51 AM

Dozens of people at the Palm Springs DMV office, located on Farrell Drive, found their driving tests and registration processes delayed Thursday morning, after a strong smell forced employees and customers to have to evacuate the building

According to Palm Springs Fire Capt. Ronald Skyberg. they got a report that people were feeling nauseous at the facility. Two people were treated on scene for feeling ill due to the smell.

Fire crews searched for the cause of the strong smell, but once they arrived, the smell had dissipated. After a secondary search, crews on scene allowed all the employees and customers back into the building around 11:00 am. The cause is still under investigation. The DMV is back open.

Rich Tarpening

