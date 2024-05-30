Police dismantle pro-Palestinian camp at Wayne State University in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Police have dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State University in Detroit two days after the school suspended in-person classes and encouraged staff to work remotely. Television footage showed campus police and Detroit police officers in riot gear tearing down fencing early Thursday around the encampment before they removed protesters and started breaking down tents erected last week on green space near the undergraduate library. The protesters later began marching on Wayne State’s campus, and some people appeared to clash with officers. Protest camps sprang up across the U.S. as students demanded their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies that they say support its war in Gaza.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.