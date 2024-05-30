Radio operator Marie Scott provided a link to D-Day beaches at age 17

LONDON (AP) — Marie Scott experienced British forces landing on the Normandy coast through her earphones. Stationed in an underground tunnel below the south coast of England, Scott was safe from the carnage. But she heard it all. As a 17-year-old radio operator in the Women’s Royal Naval Service, she relayed messages to the Normandy beaches and waited for the recipient to open his channel and reply. Scott says, “It must have been horrifying on those beaches.” She was one of some 700 people who worked at Fort Southwick, the underground communications center for D-Day.

