Republican lawmakers react with fury to Trump verdict and rally to his defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers are reacting with fury to the felony conviction of former President Donald Trump. A jury on Thursday in New York on Thursday convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 election. Republicans rushed to Trump’s defense, questioning the legitimacy of the trial and how it was conducted. House Speaker Mike Johnson said it was a “shameful day.” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance said the verdicts was a “disgrace to the judicial system.” Other Republicans suggested the trial will only help Trump in his campaign this year to win the White House.

