Restaurant week returns to Greater Palm Springs

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week kicks off tomorrow! It’s the 16th annual event, and it offers residents 10 days to experience different restaurants and culinary experiences throughout all nine desert cities. 

Visit Greater Palm Springs produces the event with the support of presenting sponsor Agua Caliente Casinos. 

There are nearly 100 restaurants that participate in restaurant week, you can find those on this link

For every reservation booked via the DineGPS website, $1 (or $2.50 for restaurants in Rancho Mirage) will be donated to FIND Food Bank. All you have to do is go to DineGPS.com, choose your restaurant and book your table via Open Table. 

