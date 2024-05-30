Slovenia’s government endorses recognition of a Palestinian state, sends to parliament for approval

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s government has endorsed a motion to recognize a Palestinian state and sent it to parliament for approval. Prime Minister Robert Golob’s ruling liberal coalition has a comfortable majority in the 90-member assembly and the vote should be formality. The decision by the Slovenian government on Thursday comes just two days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized a Palestinian state. It was a move that was slammed by Israel. Slovenia is set to become the 10th member of the 27-nation European Union to officially recognize a Palestinian state. Norway is not an EU member but its foreign policy is usually aligned with the bloc.

