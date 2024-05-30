Surgery suite debuts at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus

A new surgery suite has opened at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms on Wednesday.

The animal campus opened in 2006 without a surgical suite because of a partnership with Animal Samaritans, the region's leader in spay and neuter surgeries.

Now, the suite will "complement the work of Animal Samaritans veterinarians," stated the shelter.

Staff veterinarian Dr. Itzel Vizcarra handled the first patients in the suite with fellow registered veterinary technicians in a two-table operation room that will improve spay and neuter needs in the valley. The first two patients were cats available for adoption.

“We knew we needed to increase spay and neuter capacity and we appreciate the support from the Board of Supervisors to make that a reality,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. “Everyone knows that pet overpopulation remains a big problem throughout the country. Spay and neuter surgeries are critical to solving this problem.”

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez believes the surgical suite a "big step on the pet support front."

Perez said, "The need is high for these services. I’m glad that, along with our new mobile clinic, this surgical center is now in operation and making a difference for our shelter pets.”

Animal Services has established surgical suites at its Jurupa Valley and San Jacinto shelter locations, according to the shelter. The county works with offices of county supervisors to assist pet owners in disadvantaged communities. The shelter states that another mobile unit is expected to arrive in the fall to help boost those dispatches.