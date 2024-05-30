Syrian President Bashar Assad visits Iran to express condolences over death of Raisi

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media say that Syrian President Bashar Assad has met with Iran’s supreme leader in the capital Tehran and expressed his condolences over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. Assad met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and also expressed condolences over the death of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who was also killed in the helicopter crash earlier this month. Iran’s acting President Mohammad Mokhber was present in that meeting. Assad’s trip took place as Iran opened a five-day registration period Thursday for hopefuls wanting to run in the June 28 presidential election to replace the late Raisi.

