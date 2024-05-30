The Latest | Jury finds Trump guilty on all charges in hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial. It is the first time a former president was ever tried or convicted in a criminal case, and is the first of Trump’s four indictments to reach trial. At the heart of the charges are reimbursements paid to Trump’s former lawyer for a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for not going public with her claim about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. The charges are punishable by up to four years in prison. The judge has set Trump’s sentencing for July 11.

