The Latest | Jury in Donald Trump’s criminal trial are set to enter a second day of deliberations

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury deliberations in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial are set to enter a second day as jurors navigate the weighty task of evaluating the former president’s guilt and innocence alongside the facts of the case. The panel deliberated for more than four hours Wednesday and asked the judge to rehear both jury instructions and portions of testimony from two key witnesses. Deliberations resume Thursday. Prosecutors say Trump falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to an alleged scheme to bury stories that might torpedo his 2016 White House bid. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts.

