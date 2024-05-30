The Latest | The jury has reached a verdict in Donald Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial has reached a verdict. They have requested extra time to complete forms finalizing their decisions on the 34 counts the former president faces. Thursday was the second day of jury deliberations. The panel deliberated for about 9 1/2 hours total. Deliberations resume Thursday. Prosecutors say Trump falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to an alleged scheme to bury stories that might torpedo his 2016 White House bid. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts.

